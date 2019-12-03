The University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts will present “Little Women — The Musical” with performances beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow.
The performance is based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott about four sisters — Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy.
Admission is $22 for adults; $17 for UI employees, military and seniors 55 and older; $6 for youth, high school students and students from other schools; and free for UI students.
Tickets are available at BookPeople of Moscow, Room 201 of Shoup Hall, by calling (208) 885-6465 or at the door 60 minutes before curtain.
A matinee performance will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday at the theater. Matinees are “pay what you can.”
Additional performances include 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 and 14, and 2 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15.
For more information, visit uidaho.edu/class/theatre.