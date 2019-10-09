A live simulcast of Live2Lead will be hosted by Aspire2Inspire at 7:40 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Pullman Courtyard Marriott, 1295 NE Fairway Road.
The worldwide event will provide viewers an opportunity to gain new perspectives on relevant topics and learn practical tools to maximize their leadership abilities.
Speakers include John C. Maxwell, New York Times Bestselling author, coach and speaker; Marcus Buckingham, global researcher and thought leader; Angela Ahrendts, former Senior Vice President of Retail for Apple, Inc.; Rachel Hollis, New York Times Bestselling author and entrepreneur; and Chris Hogan, a leading voice on building wealth and retirement.
Registration is $79-89, available through eventbrite.com.