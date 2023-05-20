Livestock or pet? The line can be blurry sometimes

This week, Scientific American published an opinion piece by Leslie Irvine that detailed the fate of a 4-H goat, Cedar, in Shasta County, Calif.
At its core is the cognitive dissonance a child must deal with when they spend months feeding, training, grooming, caring and building trust with an animal they know will be sold and slaughtered following the county fair.
Traditionally, the money generated goes to a child’s college fund or some other necessary future endeavor.
It was Otto von Bismarck who said, “Laws are like sausages, it is better not to see them being made.” Bismarck was first chancellor of the German Empire from 1871 to 1890.
The USDA’s 4-H program relies upon the tradition of juveniles raising animals for a county fair’s annual show, the exorbitant bidding for new ownership by extremely generous donors and the animal’s eventual demise and consumption.
“Raising an animal in 4-H requires that young members agree to sell the animal for slaughter and keep that agreement despite its emotional difficulty,” Irvine wrote. “Thus, caring for an animal that will become meat requires developing psychological skills that surpass feeding, vaccinating, shoveling manure and trimming hooves.”
Urban dwellers walking through the barns admiring the animals in top shape and groomed to perfection are none the wiser. At some point, however, the fate of the animals may come up, usually when one sees what is being paid at auction for the animals. If one watches carefully, some seem very surprised when they learn the whole truth.
Occasionally, one can see a young child exhibitor in tears too, but usually there are parents and 4-H leaders who quickly help them deal with the emotions of saying goodbye. Don’t these kids feel bad when they must relinquish the animal they have raised as a near pet? New research sheds some light on this issue.
Irvine and a sociologist at the University of Colorado, Colter Ellis, interviewed 4-H kids, “soon after they acquired their animals and during the auction.” The work determined that kids looked at their livestock as pets, but only to a point. Most readily acknowledged the animal’s fate like adult livestock owners.
“We saw that the 4-H members had to become both ‘empathetic carers’ and ‘economic producers.’ From peers and adult leaders, members learned to regard the lambs, pigs and other animals they raised as ‘market animals’ rather than as pets. They saw that only the youngest kids cried when their animals were sold, and the older members emulated those with more experience who managed their emotions and reaped the financial benefits of the auction.”
But what about Cedar? “[His] young caretaker tearfully decided she did not want him to be slaughtered. She offered to buy back Cedar from the fair authorities. Per contract, they refused. Then the girl’s mother took the goat.”
Law enforcement found Cedar 200 miles away, confiscated him and reportedly delivered him to slaughter. Now the whole issue is in court. There’s the criminality of mom’s theft of chattel property, questions surrounding the local sheriff’s priorities to chase a goat 200 miles away, and the ethical and moral issues of forcing kids to sign contracts that create such turmoil now being masqueraded as civil issues.
It is doubtful this case will do much more to change the legal status of animals as chattel (moveable) property. Lots have tried to do so but then again, this is California. The concept of “sentient commodities” has been pushed out. Look it up.
Sigh …
Powell is the retired public information officer for Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email charliepowell74@gmail.com.