The board president for Pullman Civic Theatre is grateful the nonprofit was recently chosen by the state of Washington to receive CARES Act grant money, but said it is the generosity of the community that has played as big of a role in keeping the theater alive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Holly Greystone said the Washington State Arts Commission and Washington Department of Commerce recently awarded Pullman Civic Theatre $5,000 in CARES Act money.
The money is intended to help nonprofit arts and cultural organizations cover pandemic-related losses during 2020. The state awarded more than $3.5 million total to organizations across the state.
The theater is one of four local arts organizations that were awarded this latest round of grant money. Regional Theatre of the Palouse, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn and Festival Dance and Performing Arts Association were the others.
Greystone said the money will help pay for the theater’s overhead costs, such as utility bills, to keep the theater operational.
Since the pandemic began, the theater has been unable to have live shows in front of audiences. In response, it has shifted to putting on virtual performances that can be viewed on YouTube.
Despite these changes, Greystone said the theater’s members have stepped up their support of the nonprofit.
People can sign up to become members in exchange for perks such as free tickets to shows. While there have been no live shows, members have continued to donate and new members have signed up, Greystone said. She estimated there are 150 members total.
She also said the theater is “very fortunate and blessed” that its staff have managed its funds well enough to survive the year. Greystone said the donations from the public combined with the grant money will help Pullman Civic Theatre get through much of 2021.
While her 10 staff members have been forced to find additional jobs to support themselves, they continue to work “overtime” for the theater to work on the virtual shows.
She hopes the theater will return to business as usual in 2021. She is also excited that Pullman Civic Theatre recently finalized plans to produce shows at the Gladish Community and Cultural Center in the next five years.
The partnership with Gladish means Pullman Civic Theatre will have an additional venue for productions in addition to their Nye Street venue. Gladish will also provide space for theater classes for children.
John Rich, director of Regional Theatre of the Palouse in Pullman, said the grant money will help pay for utilities and rent for the RTOP building. It will also be used to fund the payroll, he said.
“It goes pretty quickly,” he said of the money.
Rich said RTOP, which also accepts donations from the public, has put a freeze on purchases and made other efforts to cut the budget as much as possible.
The theater also canceled live shows when the pandemic began, but it continued to hold workshops for its performers. Those recently had to be canceled because of state COVID-19 restrictions, Rich said.
RTOP does still offer virtual classes, he said.
Rich said he is hopeful 2021 will be a return to normal.
“We are determined that our venues and our shows will open again,” he said.
Artisans at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown will use its $8,000 in grant money to hire back some of its staff and pay general operating expenses, according to board member Julie Hartwig.
With all of the COVID-19 restrictions, it has not been able to hold concerts, classes and fundraisers it depends on to cover expenses.
Hartwig wrote in an email that Artisans at the Dahmen Barn will offer some online ceramic classes with virtual instructions. Online classes are still difficult, she said, because the internet connection in a rural town like Uniontown is unreliable.
She said the barn, too, has been lucky to receive support in the form of donations from the public.
