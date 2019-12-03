Nonfiction author Buddy Levy of Moscow will read from his latest book, “Labyrinth of Ice: The Triumphant and Tragic Greely Polar Expedition” 5-7 p.m. Friday at BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.
The book tells the true story of the 1880s Greely Expedition, considered one of the most harrowing adventures in the annals of polar exploration.
The reading will be followed by a question-and-answer session. Books will be available for sale and signing.
For more information, visit bookpeopleofmoscow.com.