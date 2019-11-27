The Palouse Writers Guild and BookPeople of Moscow have teamed up to bring 12 local authors to participate in Small Business Saturday by selling books and meeting with the public 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at BookPeople of Moscow.
Authors participating in the event include: Al Halsey, Christine Cohen, Dave Ackely, Elizabeth Alix, Guy Worthey, Jeni Leidenfrost, Joleen Tietz, Mark Ready, Mark Rollins, Mark Rounds, Sanan Kolva and Timothy Jones.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, a list of books, author bios and author schedule, visit shortened link bit.ly/2CeorDA.