One of the leaders behind the Palouse in Solidarity with Black Lives Matter, the group that organized demonstrations last year to support the Black Lives Matter movement, hopes to “keep this momentum going” and organize future events to promote conversations about race in the community.
Ivy Ndambuki joined several other organizers of PSBLM in a conversation with the Pullman League of Women Voters on Thursday evening. She spoke about her experience organizing those demonstrations last year that drew hundreds of people to downtown Pullman and what she hopes to accomplish this year.
“I’m hopeful that we can keep this momentum going and have different events with people who want to learn more about Black history and about what Black Lives Matter stands for and who wants to be able to have these conversations without being uncomfortable about it,” she said. “Conversations about race don’t ever have to be uncomfortable.”
Ndambuki said she wants Pullman to have a Juneteenth celebration featuring movies at Reaney Park, music and public speakers to teach people about events from Black history “that were left out of the history textbook.”
Juneteenth, held on June 19, is the holiday commemorating the end of slavery.
Samantha Fulgham, another PSBLM leader, said she wants the organization to be involved in getting more Washington State University students registered to vote in Pullman.
“If they want to see change happen in Pullman, they have to vote in Pullman,” she said.
Fulgham said PSBLM hopes that any endeavors it takes part in is “an effort to unify our community around the pillars of acceptance and equity and not just tolerance but embracing the amazing diversity that we have here in Pullman.”
“I think from the beginning we all saw this as an opportunity to come around a really strong movement that we all really believed in and that we wanted reflected in our own community,” she said.
The BLM movement organized demonstrations across the country last year in response to incidents of police murdering Black individuals.
Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins told the League of Women Voters on Thursday that the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs has proposed police reform measures. One of those measures requires law enforcement officers to undergo at least two weeks of training that includes anti-bias training, de-escalation training and learning how to set up independent investigations for officer-involved shootings.
When asked how PSBLM addressed the perception that Pullman does not have racism-related problems, Fulgham said the group is trying to help people understand that racism is not always overt, and each individual’s experience is different.
“Just because you may not personally experience microaggressions or racism or overt racism, doesn’t mean that it’s absent from this town,” she said.
PSBLM members were also the inspiration behind the Pullman Arts Commission’s effort to create an End Racism Now mural along Spring Street in Pullman using ideas submitted by artists.
The public has until Sunday to provide feedback on these art submissions through the commission’s Facebook page, or by email to pullmanartscommission@gmail.com.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.