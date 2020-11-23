Latah County Library offers free coats for children
Select branches of the Latah County Library District are participating in Coats 4 Kids, a drive that offers various sizes of outerwear to children for free.
Participating branches include those in Bovill, Deary, Genesee, Juliaetta, Potlatch and Troy.
Funding and support for the drive was provided by Moscow Coldwell Banker Tomlinson and Latah County Umpqua Banks.
For pick-up information, contact your local library branch. For more information, contact Brittany Griffin at brittanyg@latahlibrary.org.