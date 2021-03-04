Deputies investigating possible threat at Colfax High School
Colfax High School was briefly placed into lockdown Wednesday morning after receiving anonymous information about a possible threat involving one of its students.
The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office stated that deputies were on scene within minutes of receiving the call and determined there was no immediate concern for the safety of the students, staff or community.
Students were released back to their normal schedules a short time later.
The sheriff’s office is still investigating.