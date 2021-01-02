Palouse Divide to offer free cross-country ski day
The Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club will be hosting a free ski day at the Palouse Divide ski area from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 9. The area is located 39 miles northeast of Moscow on Highway 6 east of Harvard.
Idaho Park N’ Ski passes will not be required, and Hyperspud Sports will be offering free ski, boot and pole rentals, as well as a few pairs of snowshoes.
Lessons will be offered to beginners at the top each hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hot drinks will be available.
For more information, contact palousedividenordic@gmail.com or visit the club’s Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/250503651676232.