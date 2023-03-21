Former Olympic athlete to speak at UI
Former Olympic bobsleigh team member Chris Stokes will speak at the Jack Morris Executive Speaker Series at 4 p.m. Thursday in the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. The talk is free.
Stokes also will co-emcee the Mike Keller Era Track and Field Reunion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. He will be joined by Vandal track and field great Dan O’Brien. Tickets are $55 and are available online at bit.ly/42sIVU0.