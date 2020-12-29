Evidence of illegal killing of cow moose and calf found on Moscow Mountain
On Sunday, remains from a cow and calf moose were found on Moscow Mountain near Hatter Creek. It is believed both moose were killed earlier the same day, according to a press release sent out by Idaho Fish and Game. No moose hunting seasons were open at the time the animals were killed and no hunting seasons exist for cow moose throughout the Clearwater region because of concerns regarding moose population levels. Evidence suggests multiple people may have been involved with killing the moose.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call IDFG Sr. Conservation Officer Tony Imthurn at (208) 716-8099 or call the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at (800) 632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.