WSU, Palouse Habitat for Humanity partner to promote affordable housing
Washington State University and Palouse Habitat for Humanity announced Tuesday a long-term partnership to study practical ways to create affordable, energy-efficient housing, according to a PHH news release.
A celebration will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Uniontown build site, 503 Prairie Ave., as the final walls are raised in their first partnership home. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held at the Habitat for Humanity office, 306 N. Main St., Moscow.
The Housing Energy Affordability Lab (HEAL) is a partnership to test energy use across a number of PHH-built homes. The homes will be designed by WSU students and built with the help of staff and student volunteers. Researchers in WSU’s School of Design and Construction will be studying construction elements in the new homes that might improve energy efficiency and affordability. WSU’s Center for Civic Engagement has also been a key actor in bringing about the partnership, working with faculty to incorporate service learning into their coursework, the release said.
The first home, HEAL House 1, is the Hansen family home already under construction in Uniontown.
Students can register for PHH volunteer opportunities through the CCE website at bit.ly/3mcMB9M.