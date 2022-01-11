Whitman County to invest $400,000 on new airport terminal
The Whitman County Commissioners on Monday voted in favor of investing $400,000 into the new Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport project.
The terminal project is expected to cost $61 million, with most of that cost paid for by federal dollars. The cost includes not just the building itself, but utilities, the entrance road, parking lot and the apron.
The airport is trying to reach a goal of $10 million in local funding for the terminal.
It received pledges of $2 million each from the cities of Pullman and Moscow.
WSU is contributing $600,000 while UI is pledging $400,000. Latah County is willing to contribute as much as $160,000.
Last week, Pullman Radio News reported the Port of Whitman County pledged at least $100,000 for the project.
Opioid epidemic the focus of next ‘How it’s Going’ program
The third segment in the Latah County Historical Sociaty’s “How it’s Going, How it Started” series is scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St. in Moscow. This event will cover the current opioid epidemic and its history.
Ken Faunce, Washington State University associate professor of history, will discuss how the current epidemic traces back to the globalization of the drug trade in the 19th and 20th centuries.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the concessions stand will be open.
The event also will be available online at latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org/events. The next program is scheduled for February.
Palouse Writers Guild opens writing contest submissions
The Palouse Writers Guild has opened submissions for two writing competitions. The first is a “first chapter” contest open to both adults and youths. Writer will compose the first chapter of a novel of any genre or theme.
A short story competition is open to novice writers who have not been published before. Short stories must be 3,000 words or less and can be any theme or genre except erotica.
Submissions are $10 per entry and mailed entries must be postmarked by Feb 15. Winners will be announced June 18 at the Palouse Writers Guild Books and Brews event.
For more information on submission guidelines and payment information, visit bit.ly/33c6kyT.
Virtual Food Summit registration now open
The Palouse-Clearwater Food Coalition has scheduled the 2022 Virtual Food Summit from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 28. The summit is free, and organizers will discuss scaling up local food production on the Palouse.
Topics will include opportunities for small farms and ranches and incorporating food production into housing developments. For more information and to register visit pcfoodcoalition.org/food-summit.