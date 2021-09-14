Moscow firefighters responded to a report of an apartment fire near the corner of Taylor and Blake avenues about 9:50 a.m. Monday.
Fire Chief Brian Nickerson said the fire was confined to the kitchen area of an apartment unit and firefighters quickly extinguished the flames. Nickerson estimated the cost of damage to the stove, where the fire originated, and overhead cabinets to be somewhere between $5,000 and $10,000.
No further damage was reported and no one was injured while fighting the flames.
Moscow suspends in-person billing service because of COVID-19 cases
The city of Moscow suspended its in-person billing service because several Moscow Finance Department staff members have contracted COVID-19, according to a city news release this morning.
Utility billing payments made by check this week will experience a short delay in their deposit because of staff working remotely. In-person service will be resumed as soon as possible, but is expected to remain suspended through Friday, according to the release.
Payments may still be made in the following ways:
Calling and paying by credit card over the phone at (855) 745-8438
Mailing a check to PO Box 9203, Moscow, ID 83843
Dropping off payments at the drop box at City Hall 206 E Third St., or in the Rosauer’s parking lot at 411 N Main St.
Services will continue via through phone and email. Residents may call (208) 883-7043 or email
Latah Recovery Festival in Moscow Saturday
The sixth annual Latah Recovery Festival is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at East City Park in Moscow.
The festival is organized by the Latah Recovery Center and will include representatives from CHAS Health offering free vaccines, Blue Cross/Blue Shield and State Farm insurance, PACT EMS and Ambulance and providers of behavioral, mental health and housing services. There will also be free HIV and Hepatitis C testing by the North Idaho AIDS Coalition.
Other features of the festival include a children’s areas, yard games, raffle and door prizes, a chili cookoff, food and live music from 1-2 p.m. People will be telling their stories of recovery during the Recovery Out Loud segment from 2-4 p.m.
For more information, contact Amber Peace at (208) 883-1045.
UI schedules campus safety, suicide awareness events
Jeff Matsushita, from A Call to Men, a national violence prevention organization that promotes healthy and respectful manhood, will speak Thursday at the University of Idaho delivering the keynote for the university’s Katy Benoit Campus Safety Awareness Month.
Matsushita will speak from 7-9 p.m. in the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center. His address is part of an effort by UI to include the community in suicide and campus safety awareness events that promote a welcoming and comfortable environment on campus.
“We have intentional programs in September focused on the totality of student safety and, as a result, Katy’s name will continue on in a profound, meaningful way,” said Blaine Eckles, vice provost for Student Affairs and dean of students.
Benoit was a graduate student in 2011 when she was killed by a former UI professor with whom she had been in a relationship. The man then committed suicide.
Take Back the Night, an event to spread awareness of interpersonal violence on campus and to show support for those affected by it, will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 23, on the Theophilus Tower Lawn.
The rally, featuring an address by former UI athlete Mairin Jameson, will be followed by a candlelit march around campus at dusk. It is hosted by the UI Women’s Center, Violence Prevention Programs and other campus entities.
Palouse Days scheduled for Saturday
The Palouse Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with other local organizations, is hosting the annual “Palouse Days” celebration on Saturday.
Traditionally on the second Saturday after Labor Day, Palouse Days is an opportunity for neighbors and friends to come together around local culture and community celebration. All programming is outdoors and will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines (masks and social distancing) as per any existing state requirements, according to a news release from organizers.
This year’s event will include a traditional Lions Club breakfast, community parade and car show. There will be live music throughout the day, a pair of road races, a bar relay and a to-go spaghetti dinner to support volunteer fire and EMS crews.
To learn more and for the full schedule of events, visit visitpalouse.com.