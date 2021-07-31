With low humidity and temperatures expected to soar through the upper 90s, the Idaho Department of Lands said Friday would be a critical day for the Sand Mountain and Johnson Creek fires burning in Latah and Clearwater counties.
However, a chance of rainfall and possible thunderstorms starting Sunday lasting through Monday evening may bring some relief to fire suppression efforts.
The Sand Mountain fire burning near Harvard in rural latah County was active along its uncontrolled southern edge Thursday and has grown to about 1,600 acres, and has reached 58 percent containment, according to an IDL report Friday morning.
While some area closures have been lifted, like those affecting campgrounds, IDL stressed road and trail closures remain in effect.
Fire crews at the Johnson Creek fire near Elk Creek continue to improve lines along the fire’s southwestern edge, while it continues to creep into the Shite Creek drainage area. The fire has been about 52 percent contained and has consumed 1,264 acres, the report said.
The two are the only active fires in the Leland Complex of fires which has consumed more than 3,400 acres and remains about 67 percent contained.
Smokey skies and triple-digit highs are expected to persist today. Air quality remains in the moderate to unhealthy range for much of northern Idaho, according to airnow.gov.
Washington Primary Election ballots due Tuesday
Voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to drop their Whitman County Primary Election ballots into official drop boxes.
Drop boxes are located at the Whitman County Election Center in Colfax, across from Paradise Creek Brewery on Paradise Street in Pullman, and at Dissmore’s in Pullman. Mailed-in ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday.
Voters will decide the two candidates who will move on to the General Election in November for city council races in Pullman, Palouse and Malden.
The Whitman County Canvassing Board will certify the results Aug. 17.
Internet fiber coming to rural Whitman County
The Port of Whitman County announced that high-speed fiber optic internet is available in Rosalia.
The Port partnered with Ziply Fiber to construct the fiber-optic network to provide service to homes and businesses.
Fiber infrastructure will also be installed in Garfield, Oakesdale, Palouse and Tekoa by the end of October.
The Port also received funding to build fiber infrastructure in and around Malden and Pine City. The design for this work has begun.