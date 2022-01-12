League of Women Voters of Moscow to have critical race theory presentation
The League of Women Voters of Moscow has scheduled a presentation from Rebecca Scofield titled “Critical Race Theory: What it is and what it isn’t” for noon Jan. 19. Scofield will discuss what is critical race theory and how it has become the lightning rod it currently is.
The link to the Zoom meeting can be found on the League of Women Voters website at lwvmoscow.org.
Scofield was born and raised in Emmett, Idaho. She received a doctorate in American Studies from Harvard University and is an associate professor of history and chairwoman of the Department of History at the University of Idaho.
Latah County seeks comments on Virgil Phillips Farm upgrades
Latah County has opened public comment for possible improvements to the Virgil Phillips Farm Park. The improvements include posting maps, signage and introducing a weed treatment.
Other improvements are upgrading trash bins to have animal proof enclosures, building a new dock, installation of a safety ramp and the repair and reroute the southeast portion of Heritage Trail.
More information can be found at bit.ly/3K2wgOb. Comments can be sent to grants@latah.id.us. The public comment period is open until Tuesday.
WSU’s Schnitzer museum opens new exhibit on Pacific Northwest
The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art on the campus of Washington State University will feature an exhibit called “Indie Folk: New Art and Sounds from the Pacific Northwest,” opening Tuesday.
The museum is located at 1535 Wilson Road in Pullman. There is a reception from 4-6 p.m. Jan. 20 with a tour at 4:30 p.m. led guest curator Melissa Feldman. Admission is free.
The exhibit features 17 artists from the region including Marita Dingus, Warren Dykeman, Joe Fedderson, Blair Saxon-Hill, Sky Hopinka and Cappy Thompson. Music was selected by Portland’s Mississippi Records and features Indie Folk music.
The museum is open from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Gear and beer event scheduled for Jan. 22 Moscow Winterfest
Moscow businesses Revolver and Pour Company will be at the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center for a pop-up gear and beer event for Moscow Winterfest on Jan. 22.
Revolver will have a selection of ’80s themed winter gear with Pour Company providing beer. Moscow Winterfest is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. that day on Moscow’s Main Street between Third and Sixth streets.
Tickets for Moscow Winterfest are $25 and are only necessary for those planning to drink alcohol at the event.
Whitman County Library opens new exhibit featuring work of students
The Libey Gallery at the Whitman County Library will feature a new exhibit from Colfax High School Art Studio through Jan. 29. The exhibit includes work from students in mediums such as pencil drawings, watercolors, oil pastels, mixed media and collage.
There are also new installations from gallery residents Ken Carper and Molly Rice. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturdays.