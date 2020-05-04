ALBION — Whitman County sheriff’s deputies seized 20 allegedly ill and malnourished cats from an Albion home Friday.
Another 30 or so cats and kittens from the same home were voluntarily placed with the Whitman County Humane Society over the past two weeks.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the same owner has dropped off 70 more cats with the shelter over the past three years.
Whitman County District Court Judge John Hart issued a search warrant authorizing deputies to seize the cats.
The move came after the Humane Society contacted law enforcement officials with concerns that the animals were being neglected.
According to the news release, many of the cats were unhealthy and in need of medical care. The cat owner is now facing possible charges of animal cruelty.
Logos School student earns law podcast award
Marilla Story, a sophomore at Logos School in Moscow, was one of three Idaho students honored in the Idaho Law Foundation’s Law Day Podcast Contest.
Student podcasts explored the 2020 Law Day theme celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. Podcasts focused on a quote from Susan B. Anthony: “Someone struggled for your right to vote. Use it.” The prompt asked students to examine the importance of voting rights.
Story’s podcast incorporated music from the time period, according to a press release announcing the winners. Story’s history class was studying voting rights and she found the topic fascinating and important, according to the release.
The two other students honored were from the Boise area.
Pullman greenhouse order form now live
Pullman FFA announced it would hold its annual plant sale using order forms and scheduled pickups. They will collect orders online on a first come, first served basis. The plant order form will become available today at 7a.m.
For pickup there are two options, including no contact with curbside pickup and minimal contact with a 10-minute appointment to exchange any plants. For those going into the greenhouse, FFA ask that visitors wear masks and allow staff to grab plants for them.
For updates, the Pullman FFA Facebook page is located at bit.ly/2zXolSZ.
WSU holds Netflix watch parties today, Tuesday
Washington State University’s Compton Union Building will hold a watch party featuring episodes of “The Office”. This Netflix party will happen back to back from 4-5 p.m. today and 7-8 p.m. Tuesday. Participants can chat with friends in the NP plug-in.
To join, visit the Netflix Party web page from a Google Chrome web browser to download the plug-in. Install Netflix Party netflixparty.com. Then, login to Netflix from a Google Chrome web browser. Visit the event page at bit.ly/3dcJbvE at 3:30 p.m. today and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for the party URLto join.
Click on the party URL, which will redirect to Netflix’s website, then click on the “NP” icon to the right of the URL address bar and you will automatically join the party.