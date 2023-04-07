Six high school junior girls will compete in the Distinguished Young Women of Moscow Class of 2024 program at 7 p.m. April 15 at Real Life on the Palouse, 1428 S. Blaine St., Moscow.

This year’s theme is “Walking on Sunshine” and admission is $10 per person.

The participants are: Kacie Clyde, daughter of Ken and Gaylynn Clyde; Abby Duke, daughter of Marchand and Kathy Duke; Victoria Fields, daughter of Wilma and James Fields; Megan Highfill, daughter of Becky and Michael Highfill; Millie Richards, daughter of Shawn and Barbara Richards; and Peyton Sumner, daughter of Eija and Scott Sumner.

