Six high school junior girls will compete in the Distinguished Young Women of Moscow Class of 2024 program at 7 p.m. April 15 at Real Life on the Palouse, 1428 S. Blaine St., Moscow.
This year’s theme is “Walking on Sunshine” and admission is $10 per person.
The participants are: Kacie Clyde, daughter of Ken and Gaylynn Clyde; Abby Duke, daughter of Marchand and Kathy Duke; Victoria Fields, daughter of Wilma and James Fields; Megan Highfill, daughter of Becky and Michael Highfill; Millie Richards, daughter of Shawn and Barbara Richards; and Peyton Sumner, daughter of Eija and Scott Sumner.
City of Pullman earns 26th Tree City USA award
The city of Pullman has received its 26th Tree City USA award from the Arbor Day Foundation. The annual Arbor Day celebration is scheduled for 2 p.m. April 25 at the Pullman Recreation Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Pullman. At the celebration, Pullman preschool children will assist city staff with planting a tree.
The Tree City USA award is given in recognition of a commitment to urban forest management. Tree City USA was started in 1976 by the Arbor Day foundation. For more information visit arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.
Friend of library to have tea party, fundraiser in May
The Friends of Whitman County Library will have a tea party and silent auction at 2 p.m. May 13 at the Center at the Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Reservations are required by April 15 and can be done by emailing friends@whitcolib.org or by calling Cody Allen at (509) 397-4366. A reservation and price will be finalized either by phone or email. Tickets are $30 a person or $225 for an eight-ticket table.
Seating is first-come, first-serve and table set up is available from 1-7 p.m. May 12. Teapots, flatware and tablecloths will be provided, attendees should bring their own cup and saucer. Payments by check can be made to Friends of Whitman County Library and mailed to PO Box 62 Colfax, Wash 99111 (attn: Friends) or dropped off at the local library branch.