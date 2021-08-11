Emphasis patrols in Whitman County start Thursday
Washington State Patrol will conduct emphasis patrols from Thursday through Sunday as Washington State University students return to Pullman.
Troopers in Whitman, Adams, Grant and Kittitas counties will be focusing on speeding and distracted or impaired driving. Motorists traveling to and from WSU will see an increased WSP presence on State Route 26 and U.S. 195, as well as Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass.
WSP recommends people pay close attention to all speed limit changes as they travel across the state.
Make-A-Wish lemonade stand today in Pullman
A lemonade stand will be open from 2-6 p.m. today in Pullman at 720 SW Finch Way to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. This will be the fourth consecutive year for the stand.
Shay Connell, of Pullman, was born with a congenital heart defect. The past three years, Connell, along with her wish-granting volunteer Kimberly Carper and Kimberly’s children, Marissa and Jack, organized the lemonade stand and bake sale to raise money for the foundation. Those three sales raised more than $24,000 combined.
The lemonade stand organizers are encouraging drive-up orders, asking everyone to wear masks, and to social distance. All lemonade and baked goods are donation-only.
There is a website with more information at bit.ly/3CAninC.
Whitman County Humane Society receives $3,000 grant
The Whitman County Humane Society has received a $3,000 grant from The Washington Federation of Animal Care and Control Agencies, which will enable the completion of more than 75 spay/neuter surgeries for the companion animals of low-income residents of Whitman County, as well as for the healthy management of feral or free-roaming cats county-wide.
The funds for this grant award are made possible by the sale of special Washington license plates that encourage residents to spay, neuter and adopt cats and dogs. Revenue from the sale of these license plates has been earmarked for spay/neuter surgeries for dogs and cats in Washington.
Learn more about the Whitman County Humane Society at whitmanpets.org.
Pullman’s Koppel Farm receives grant for accessible pathway
Koppel Farm Pullman Community Garden received a $13,900 grant from the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation for building an accessible pathway from the parking lot to the new accessible garden plot.
The rant will help support people with disabilities who want to be able to garden and grow their own food alongside their neighbors in the community garden. Previously, it was difficult for
This grant was one of the 67 grants totaling $1,305,579 awarded. The grants support nonprofit organizations that empower individuals living with paralysis. Since the grants inception, more than 3,400 grants totaling more than $34 million have been awarded.
Koppel Farm has partnered with the city of Pullman, Disability Action Center NW and WSU School of Design and Construction to provide van accessible parking, an accessible portable restroom, a paved garden plot and loading zone, and now a paved pathway to access the plot easily with a wheelchair.