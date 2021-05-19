Francis Benjamin and Max Williams have joined Eric Fejeran as challengers to Al Sorensen for a Ward 1 Pullman City Council seat.
Sorensen has filed to run for reelection. Benjamin and Williams have both filed to run. Fejeran announced his candidacy last week.
Benjamin previously served on the City Council for 12 years until he was defeated in 2015 by now councilor Ann Parks. He is the information systems coordinator in the WSU Department of Psychology and co-chair of Pullman 2040.
Williams is a physician at Apple A Day Family Medicine in Pullman.
City councilors Dan Records (Ward 2) and Sorensen are in the last year of their terms, as is Brandon Chapman in Ward 3. Chapman announced he will not run for reelection. Megan Guido has announced her candidacy for Chapman’s seat.
The terms for city councilors Pat Wright (Ward 3), Nathan Weller (Ward 2), Ann Parks (Ward 1) and Eileen Macoll (at large) end in 2023.
The primary election is Aug. 3 and the general election is Nov. 2.
UI President’s Medallion awarded to university, Gritman pandemic teams
The University of Idaho President’s Medallion was awarded to its in-house pandemic response team and their counterparts at Gritman Medical Center for their work setting up and operating COVID-19 testing facilities, according to a Tuesday news release.
The two organizations partnered to create coronavirus testing facilities last summer at the onset of the pandemic, which processed tests from both UI students and staff and from the larger Moscow community. During the university’s spring commencement, UI President Scott Green said these services were key to the university’s ability to remain open for in-person instruction without causing additional outbreaks.
According to the release, efforts that went beyond the call of a typical work day included applying for federal certification of the lab, administering and processing tests, and the sharing of equipment.
Man arrested for allegedly attempting to rob Pullman couple
Police arrested a 30-year-old man late Monday evening in Pullman for allegedly attempting to rob an elderly couple.
Pullman Police Department Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said police found and arrested Roland Davis, who is listed as homeless, because he matched a description from witnesses.
Police were called after Davis allegedly threatened the couple on South Grand Avenue and demanded they give him money and a cellphone. He allegedly charged at them and held his skateboard in a threatening manner.
Employees at Pauly’s Bar and Grill saw the incident and one of them called the police. Davis was arrested for suspicion of second-degree robbery.
Port wins grant to study reuse options for WSU steam plant
Washington State Department of Ecology awarded the Port of Whitman County a $200,000 grand to study reuse opportunities for Washington State University’s decommissioned College Avenue Steam Plant.
According to a WSU news release, the port’s grant application describes a ground floor featuring a destination restaurant with food and beverages developed by the School of Food Science, as well as rooms for meetings and presentations.
The two mezzanine floors would function as a commercialization center with collaborative office and lab space to allow WSU researchers and graduate students to develop their intellectual property. Outside, an events center would occupy the formerly vacant parking lot, serving as the gateway between Pullman’s downtown and the WSU campus.
Built in 1927, the steam plant once provided power, light and heat for the entire Pullman campus. It closed in 2003 when the Grimes Way Steam Plant became operational, ending the era of using coal to fire university boilers.
The building still houses two functioning gas-fired boilers and a small electrical substation on its ends.
Funds from the grant will be used to conduct a feasibility study on these possible reuse opportunities while maintaining the plant’s current energy operations.