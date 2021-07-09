A grease fire erupted in a small barbecue grill on the outside deck of a Military Hill apartment Wednesday night that for a brief time threatened a two-story apartment building, according to a Pullman Fire Department news release.
Firefighters were called shortly after 8 p.m. to the 300 block of Northwest Cleveland Street for a report of an apartment fire started by the grill. At least one fire extinguisher was used to try and stop the fire, but it took a hose line to finally knock the fire down.
Fire investigator Tony Nuttman said the quick action by police with an extinguisher and firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to the apartment building. He said damage was confined to the deck and stairs, which he estimated at less than $1,000.
Nuttman said in the release there was no damage to the building itself and the resident was able to return to his apartment.
State awards $4.3 million wastewater construction loan to Juliaetta
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality on Thursday announced the award of a $4.3 million low-interest wastewater construction loan to the city of Juliaetta, according to an IDEQ news release.
The funding will be used to rehabilitate and replace the lift station and install new equipment.
DEQ is authorized by state law to make loans to assist in the construction of public wastewater systems. Since the annual cost of wastewater service for residential customers exceeds 1.5 percent of the median household income, the city qualifies for a disadvantaged loan, which carries favorable repayment terms, the release said.
The loan from DEQ’s State Revolving Loan Fund, which is capitalized annually by grants from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, carries a simple 1.75 percent interest rate, is payable over 30 years and has a $542,491 principal forgiveness. The loan terms represent a $1,020,365 savings to the community when compared to average costs for municipal general obligation debt issuances.