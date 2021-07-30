The Latah County Historical Society on Thursday announced the hire of Hayley Noble as museum curator for the McConnell Mansion in Moscow.
Noble grew up in northern Nevada then moved to Idaho to attend Boise State University. She received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history from BSU. Most recently, Noble worked on projects with the Idaho State Historical Society’s Old Penitentiary Museum.
As museum curator, Noble is charged with caring for the historical society’s collection of historic photographs, records and artifacts and leads preservation and programming efforts at the museum. Prior to Noble’s arrival, the position was vacant for five months after the previous curator, Zachary Wnek, resigned in February.
Noble can be reached at (208) 882-1004 or hnoble@latah.id.us.
Pullman will have cooling shelter available today, Saturday
Pullman is opening a cooling shelter noon-7 p.m. today and Saturday at City Hall on 190 SE Crestview St.
Extreme temperatures are expected and anyone with an emergency need to escape the heat can use the cooling shelter.
Masks and social distancing will be required for those who are unvaccinated. Vaccinated people are required to bring proof of vaccination.
The shelter cannot accommodate pets.
Food drive Saturday in Moscow
The Latah County Human Rights Task Force and the Moscow Human Rights Commission will have their annual Great Moscow Food Drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
There will be two collection locations: East City Park; at the corner of Third and Hayes; and the Moscow Farmers Market, near Friendship Square.
Food, including canned goods and fresh produce, household items and cash to buy more food and supplies are needed. Donations will help the Moscow Food Bank, West Side Food Pantry and Weekend Food for Kids.
Cash donations can be made online at the task force website at humanrightslatah.org or sent to the task force at: Box 8613, Moscow, ID 83843.
Whitman County library buildings to close next week for maintenance
All 14 branches of Whitman County Library will close Monday through Aug. 8 for annual maintenance. During the weeklong closure, special projects will be performed that are difficult to complete when the library is open, including technology maintenance, carpet cleaning, painting, and general building upkeep.
Staff will also use that week to prepare for a “garage sale” in The Center in Colfax. The sale is planned for Aug. 27-28.
During the library’s weeklong closure, due dates for library materials have been extended. Book drops will remain open in all locations for customer convenience. Access to the library’s catalog, downloadable eBooks and audiobooks, Beanstack app to track summer reading, Rural Heritage digital photo collection, and other online resources will be available by visiting the library’s website at whitcolib.org.
Free public Wi-Fi will be available outside every library location during the closure. Patrons needing computer access during that week are encouraged to contact the library prior to the closure to check out a laptop and hotspot for home use.
Residents can call (509) 397-4366 for details regarding the closure.
Shakespeare tour scheduled Saturday at Lawson Gardens
Pullman Civic Theatre will have a first-ever Shakespeare tour and will return to live performances Saturday with a tour of Pullman’s Lawson Gardens featuring actors stationed at various points around the park.
The actors will perform scenes for groups as they tour the park. There will be a food truck and a beer/wine garden on site.
The event will start at 5 p.m. with a social hour. The tour will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets will be available at the park Saturday for $5. Food and drink tickets sold separately.