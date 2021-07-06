A member of the local Model Railroad Club says a historic railroad map has been stolen from the Latah County Fairgrounds.
Chuck Lytle said in a news release that the 43-by-60-inch map hung outside the Train Room at the fairgrounds, where it was covered with plexiglass and screwed to the wall.
It went missing sometime between June 17 and June 24.
According to Lytle, Northern Pacific Railroad gave the map to Washburn-Wilson Seed Company as a promotional gift in 1936. The map shows every railroad in the U.S. and every town those railroads serviced.
It hung in the company’s break room for decades before Lytle eventually donated it to the Model Railroad Club.
“Because of its historical value, this map cannot be replaced,” Lytle wrote in the news release.
Lytle is asking the person who stole the map to return it to the Latah County Fair office, no questions asked. The building is open five days a week.
Motorcycle crash leaves man injured near Colfax
A 19-year-old man was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane following a Saturday evening motorcycle crash on State Route 26 west of Colfax.
A Washington State Patrol news release said Nathan Ortiz, of Quincy, Wash., was traveling westbound on the highway when he failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway. He struck an embankment and crashed into a ditch.
He was wearing a helmet.
No one injured in trailer fire on Wawawai Road
No one was injured during a trailer fire Saturday morning on Wawawai Road in Whitman County.
According to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, fire units responded and extinguished the fire after 6:15 a.m. No one was on scene to claim ownership of the trailer.
Deputies are working on identifying the owner of the trailer so arrangements can be made to remove it.
Life Flight dispatched to rollover accident near Albion
Emergency personnel, including Life Flight, responded to a critical injury vehicle accident just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday 12 miles west of Albion.
According to the Washington State Patrol, Pullman resident Kyle Doering, 34, was airlifted to St. Joseph’s Hospital after his pickup truck ran off State Route 194 and went into a ditch.
The vehicle rolled once and came to a rest on its wheels.
Life Flight briefly blocked traffic on the highway when it landed.
Neill Public Library and Colfax library expanding hours
Neill Public Library announced it will reopen today with expanded hours and restored service.
The library will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
With most pandemic restrictions lifted, patrons can enjoy longer visits, additional public computing options, and the use of lounge chairs, reading spaces and task tables.
The library will move away from curbside pandemic operations. Masks are still required for unvaccinated individuals 2 years and older.
The Colfax Branch of Whitman County Library will increase evening hours starting this month. The new hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
All other library branch locations will continue with their regular open hours.