Idaho Food Bank Fund accepting grant applications through July
The Idaho Food Bank Fund’s grant application process is open until July 31.
All Idaho 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that provide hunger relief, nutrition awareness and/or promote healthy eating are eligible to apply for funding.
Funds can be used to operate programs, purchase food, acquire nutrition education materials, expand capacity (new freezers, shelving, transportation, etc.), and/or promote access to and benefit from all these activities and resources for underserved and marginalized populations in Idaho.
Applications can be found online at idahofoodbankfund.org.
Public asked to report Asian giant hornet sightings
In an effort to protect honey bee populations, Washington state and federal officials and local beekeepers have asked the public to keep their eyes open and report any sightings of Asian giant hornets in the state.
The invasive hornet has already been spotted in two different Washington cities this year and is harmful to honeybee populations.
More information can be found on the Department of Agriculture website at bit.ly/31NfU8H.
Albion Branch Library gears up for renovation
Whitman County Library was recently awarded a $10,000 grant to renovate the Albion branch library. Provided by the METER Foundation of Pullman, the money purchase a new heating and air conditioning unit along with upgrades to the carpeting, paint and furniture.
Renovations are expected to begin immediately, taking advantage of the library’s closed status because of COVID-19.
Albion residents needing curbside, mailing services or summer reading program information are encouraged to call (509) 397-4366. Wi-Fi service and book drop access remain available outside the library building.