The Idaho Transportation Department is extending the deadline to remove studded snow tires to June 30 because of COVID-19 concerns and Gov. Brad Little’s statewide stay-home order. This extends the previous extended April 30 deadline.
Studded tires are legal in Idaho from October 1 to April 30, but with the stay-home order in place until April 30, changing winter tires may be difficult for some.
ITD encourages drivers to have their studded tires removed before the deadline if possible, as the tires may cause undue wear on bare roadways. Crews continue to monitor weather conditions to clear any late-season snow or ice from roads. For the latest visit 511.idaho.gov.
Pullman School Board to discuss middle school addition
The Pullman Public Schools Board of Directors will have a special board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the construction bid for the Lincoln Middle School addition and modernization. The meeting will be held via Zoom.
The date and time of this meeting changed from an original schedule. For more information, contact Courtney Hodge at chodge@psd267.org.