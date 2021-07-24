Latah County Republicans will have their second annual Freedom Fest Rally from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today at Scenic 6 Park in Potlatch.
Several Idaho officials and Republican candidates will be at the event, including Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is running for governor.
The event is focused on Republican candidates running for office in Idaho. Other Republican candidates expected to speak are Ed Humphreys, Cody Usabel and Jeff Cotton. They areall running for governor. Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, who is running for lieutenant governor, and Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, also will speak.
In addition to speeches and debate, the day will include various children’s activities, prizes, live music and vendors and booths. The Latah GOP will sell a hot dog dinner for $5.
Admission is free. Visit freedomfestrally.com for more information.
Bill Chipman Palouse Trail repair work planned
A crew from Whitman County Parks and Whitman County Road Department will be performing asphalt maintenance work along the entirety of the Bill Chipman Palouse Trail between Pullman and Moscow between 5:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.
Work will continue at the same times Aug. 3 and 4.
Cyclists and pedestrians should avoid the trail during the dates and times work is scheduled. In a news release Friday, the parks department indicated it understands many cyclists use the trail for commuting purposes and apologized in advance for any inconvenience the repair work may cause.
Trail users should continue to be mindful of yielding to vehicular traffic at trail/road intersections. For additional information, contact the Whitman County Parks Department at (509) 397-6238.
WSU, UI receive grants from M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust
The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust has awarded grants to the University of Idaho and Washington State University worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The two state universities are joined by 54 grant recipients across the country, with gifts totalling more than $17 million.
Washington State University has been awarded $450,000 to purchase a small angle X-ray scattering instrument to support and expand materials and nuclear science research capabilities. The instrument will help researchers understand the structure and composition of materials at a very fine scale.
The University of Idaho will receive $250,000 for the purchase of a 3D micro-CT imaging and 3D printing system, which uses X-rays to recreate internal structures without damaging the material being scanned, similar to a hospital CAT imaging device. It will be used for science and bioengineering research materials.
USDA awards grant to Pullman
The City of Pullman was awarded a $50,000 grant by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to develop a tourism assessment and strategic plan for the city.
According to a Friday press release, it was estimated Pullman would lose as much as $13 million when Washington State University canceled football programming and moved classes online. The project, fueled by the USDA grant, will help bolster the local tourism industry which the release says will strengthen small and emerging businesses in the city.
“This grant will help us recover and also grow and provide more constant support for those businesses, especially during times of the year when tourism is traditionally low,” Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson said in the release. “This activity will engage many stakeholders so we can set a course for future growth of this industry based on a collective vision and shared priorities.”
Numerous local businesses and organizations provided letters of support for the project.
WSU closes two pedestrian bridges
Washington State University closed its Troy/Wegner and Johnson Tower pedestrian bridges after an engineering evaluation identified structural concerns.
According to an announcement from the school’s Facilities Services department this week, there is no immediate risk. However, WSU elected to close the bridges “out of an abundance of caution as we further assess their condition.”
Students, faculty and staff are asked to take alternate routes for the foreseeable future.
Free concert scheduled for Monday at 1912 Center
A free concert is scheduled Monday evening on the plaza of the 1912 Center in Moscow.
The Sultry Swines will perform beginning at 6 p.m. outside at 412 E. Third St.
German street food from Stoutkraut and drinks from Moscow Brewing Co. will be available at 5:30 p.m. The event will move into the Great Room in case of inclement weather.
More information can be found at 1912Center.org.