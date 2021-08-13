Genesee lemonade stand to support research, awareness
An 8-year-old Genesee girl will host a lemonade stand Saturday to raise money for research and to help raise awareness for the health issues endured by one of her friends.
Hailee Zollman’s lemonade stand is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 356 E. Valleyview Ave. in Genesee during the Genesee Communitywide Yard Sale.
Zollman’s friend, 3-year-old Keasy Line, of Viola, was born with a rare condition that resulted in Line having birthmarks over 50 percent of her body and deposits in her brain as well, causing her to have epilepsy and, most recently, a diagnosis of a very rare type of pediatric melanoma.
Zollman, the daughter of Chad and Jackie Zollman, will donate the proceeds from the lemonade stand to research and to help to raise awareness for Giant Congenital Melanocytic Nevi and Neurocutaneous Melanosis, the two diseases of which Line suffers.
Line, the daughter of Kody and Shea Line, has not suffered a seizure for 2½ years, though the melanoma diagnosis in November has resulted in four surgeries within the past six months.
Palouse Habitat for Humanity awarded $15,000 grant
Wells Fargo has awarded Palouse Habitat for Humanity a $15,000 grant to purchase building materials for the organization’s current home project in Uniontown.
Palouse Habitat for Humanity and its volunteers are helping build the home of Kyle Hansen and his son, Kyas. Exterior and interior walls are now being built and roof trusses are expected early next month, according to a news release from Jennifer Wallace, the nonprofit’s executive director.
“This additional gift is welcome financial support in a year when our building costs have gone through the roof,” Wallace wrote. “The Hansen home is expected to cost $170,000, our most expensive build yet.”
This will be the seventh Palouse Habitat home supported by Wells Fargo, for a total to date of $105,000 in support, Wallace wrote.
Palouse Habitat for Humanity, established in 1992, has built homes in Colfax, Pullman, Moscow, Genesee, Palouse, Potlatch, Albion and Uniontown, and completed more than 100 home repair projects across Latah and Whitman Counties.
For more information, visit palousehabitat.org.
Latah Farmers Market Saturday in Troy
The Latah Farmers Market is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Troy City Park. The market, in its first season, will continue every Saturday through Oct. 16.
The market features local small businesses and vendors of all ages and experience levels, and market organizers welcome new vendors throughout the season. The only restriction, according to market organizer Erika Sattler, is products must be made or produced in Latah County.
Sattler indicated 11 of the market’s more than 40 vendors this season have been “young entrepreneurs,” college age or younger.
Shoppers and vendors can find more information about the Latah Farmers Market by visiting the website at latahfarmersmarket.com.