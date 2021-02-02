A 20-year-old man allegedly got into a physical altercation with a clerk at the Idaho State Liquor Store Saturday night after he tried to grab his fake identification from the employee at the West Pullman Road location, according to Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt.
Krasselt said the man allegedly grabbed the clerk in an attempt to get his fake ID back and a fight ensued that resulted in the two men going to the floor. Other employees separated the two men.
The 20-year-old left the store before police arrived but was later contacted and cited for suspicion of battery and a fake ID. The clerk sustained a minor injury that did not require medical attention, Krasselt said.
BLM events to be discussed at Thursday meeting
The League of Women Voters of Pullman on Thursday will discuss the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that happened in June of last year.
The discussion will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. and residents can participate by finding the link at the League of Women Voters of Pullman website at lwvpullman.org.
Some of the organizers and Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins will highlight how the marches came about, how they were organized and lessons learned from the marches.
Colter’s Creek Vineyard co-owner named president of alliance
Melissa Sanborn, co-owner and winery director of Colter’s Creek Vineyard and Winery in Juliaetta, has been selected to serve as the 2021 president of the Lewis-Clark Valley Wine Alliance.
Other officers in the organization this year are Vice President Lisa Grigg, an owner of Jovinea Cellars in Lewiston; secretary Lane Hewett, assistant winemaker at Riviera Estate Vineyard and Winery at Arrow; and treasurer Coco Umiker, an owner and winemaker at Clearwater Canyon Cellars in Lewiston.
The Lewis-Clark Valley Wine Alliance was incorporated in June 2017 to promote and encourage the development and growth of the grape and wine industry in the Lewis-Clark Valley American Viticultural Area.
Objectives of the Lewis-Clark Valley Wine Alliance include providing educational support, promoting vineyards and wineries within the viticultural area, and fostering a wine-tourism industry.
City of Moscow to limit in-person services through Feb. 15
Because of the relatively high average daily cases of COVID-19 and total regional hospitalizations, the city of Moscow will continue to provide services through phone, email or by appointment only through Feb. 15.
Moscow City Council meetings will be conducted as scheduled. Rules that limit gatherings to no more than 10 people per event as specified by Idaho Gov. Little’s Modified Stage 2 Order require a staggering of citizens attending the meetings. Staff will be onsite to provide access to meetings in keeping with the gathering limitations.