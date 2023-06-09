Construction on Mountain View and Orchard Avenue in Moscow updated

The city of Moscow has updated the road closures for the construction on Mountain View and Orchard Avenue. Monday, the southbound lane of Orchard Avenue will be open to the public while the northbound lane will have a detour to Highland Drive. The detour is scheduled to last through Thursday and will allow for the tie-in of the Ponderosa Booster Station water main.

Also on Monday, Mountain View Road will be closed from Mountain View Park to Darby Road for the tie in construction of a roundabout. The construction is expected to last through the end of June. The city said in a news release local access will remain open as much as possible and to expect closures, detours and possible delays in the area.

