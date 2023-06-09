Construction on Mountain View and Orchard Avenue in Moscow updated
The city of Moscow has updated the road closures for the construction on Mountain View and Orchard Avenue. Monday, the southbound lane of Orchard Avenue will be open to the public while the northbound lane will have a detour to Highland Drive. The detour is scheduled to last through Thursday and will allow for the tie-in of the Ponderosa Booster Station water main.
Also on Monday, Mountain View Road will be closed from Mountain View Park to Darby Road for the tie in construction of a roundabout. The construction is expected to last through the end of June. The city said in a news release local access will remain open as much as possible and to expect closures, detours and possible delays in the area.
Registration open for Paw-louse 5K fun run
The Humane Society of the Palouse will have the 11th annual Paw-louse 5k Fun Run and walk at 9 a.m. June 24 at the Moscow Intermodal Transit Center, 1006 Railroad St., Moscow. Registration is open online until June 23 at humanesocietyofthepalouse.org/pawlouse-5k-2023.
All registrations completed before Saturday will be guaranteed a T-shirt. The cost is $20. The race is open to all ages and friendly dogs are encouraged to participate.
There will be prizes for first-, second- and third-place finishers as well as refreshments after the race. All proceeds from the race will go to the Humane Society for veterinary expenses, pet food, cleaning supplies and more.
Dworshak Dam and Powerhouse celebrates 50th
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers operations staff and park rangers will have tours of the powerhouse at Dworshak Dam three times a day from June 17 to July 19 in celebration of the dam’s 50th anniversary. The tours will be available at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. by reservation only. To make a reservation call the visitor center at (208) 476-1255.
For visitors older than 18, photo identification is required and visitors must be an American citizen. No purses, bags, cameras, cell phones, briefcases or weapons are allowed in the facility. Parking for the tours will be available near the fishing well and visitors should wear closed-toed shoes. There will be no tours on July 1. For more information call (208) 476-1255.
Heartsaver course in Garfield Wednesday
The Garfield Library and instructor Betsy Rawls will have an American Heart Association Heartsaver course at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the library, 109 Third St., in Garfield. Space is limited and registration is required. To register contact Sarah Anderson at the Garfield Library at (509) 635-1490 or by email at garfield@whitcolib.org.
The course will last three hours and cover the basics of CPR, first aid, and automated external defibrillator for infants to adults. All attendees will receive certification at the end of the course. The course is free because of a grant from the Innovia Foundation.