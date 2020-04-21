Despite closing offices to the public, Disability Action Center NW staff is available to help people with disabilities stay independent during COVID-19.
The Moscow center offers services like in-home personal assistants, PPE for consumers and assistants, peer-to-peer counseling, free durable medical goods distribution, assistance with accessing benefits and others. People can access these services through email from the website at dacnw.org, and by phone at (208) 883-0523 for the Palouse area.
As part of the COVID-19 relief package, the center will be receiving additional money to help people with disabilities. People who have faced some kind of barrier can contact the DAC office.
University of Idaho holds online events
The University of Idaho will offer several online events this week. Today’s event is “Invasive Fishes: Malcolm Renfrew Interdisciplinary Colloquium,” from 12:30-1:30 p.m. online via Zoom. James Nagler, Department of Biological Sciences, will give an overview and history of nonnative fish introductions in Idaho, review fish species that are considered invasive and highlight three species of concern. To join, visit bit.ly/2XQiHMb.
UI will hold its virtual jazz combos from 7:30-8:30 p.m. tonight. The Lionel Hampton School of Music will present past live-streamed performances through Facebook. Visit facebook.com/LHSOM/ to participate.
United Way of Whitman County receives Schweitzer donation
The United Way of Whitman County has received a personal gift of $20,000 from Ed and Beatriz Schweitzer to the United Way of Whitman County’s Covid-19 Recovery Fund. The United Way will allocate funds received to support programs run by local nonprofit agencies.
The Whitman County United Way set up a dollar-for-dollar matching fund for the first $5,000 received. At this time $26,500 has been allocated and checks are in the mail to nonprofit agencies that have applied for support.
To donate to the United Way of Whitman County’s COVID-19 Recovery Fund visit whitmanunited.org/ or call (509) 332-3691. If your nonprofit agency is interested in requesting funding for COVID-19-related programming from the United Way, please fill out the questionnaire at bit.ly/2RTVDbt.
Washington State University holds Wellness Wednesday
The Counseling and Wellness Center at Washington State University will present a weekly Wellness Wednesday live webinar at 3 p.m. every Wednesday through the months of April and May.
Along with providing information and tips about the various dimensions of wellness, this will be a time where participants can gather to talk, answer questions and engage with one another.
This week’s topic is “Environmental Wellness.” Attend through Zoom at bit.ly/2VleUES.