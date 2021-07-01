A Moscow public works project will start Tuesday and cause a street and sidewalk closure of Sixth Street from Main to Washington streets for the entirety of the project, which is expected to be substantially completed by Aug. 27, according to a city of Moscow news release.
The project consists of removing and replacing the sanitary and storm sewer mains in the alley connecting Sixth and Seventh streets between 113 E. Sixth and 609 S. Washington. The work will include upgrading the deteriorating sanitary sewer pipe, replacing an aging storm sewer system and repaving the alley.
For questions about the project, including the schedule or concerns about resident access, contact Cameron Lee of the Moscow Engineering Division at (208) 883-7013.
Pullman discourages people from using personal fireworks
The City of Pullman “strongly” discourages personal fireworks this year as the risk of fire increases because of hot and dry weather.
According to a Pullman news release, the city cannot ban fireworks locally unless Gov. Jay Inslee declares a state of emergency and bans fireworks statewide.
It is asking those who are considering using fireworks to keep water and fire extinguishers nearby, soak and discard fireworks and debris in an empty metal container, discharge them away from structures or flammable materials and never use them indoors or under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Irresponsible use of fireworks can lead to criminal charges, including felony charges. The annual Pullman Fourth of July fireworks display at Sunnyside Park will be executed by trained professionals in cooperation with the Pullman Fire Department and Whitman County Fire District 12.