Jieyan Wang of Moscow High School is one of six Idaho high school seniors selected as semifinalists for the U.S. Presidential Scholars program. Wang also is a semifinalist for the U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts, selected by the YoungArts program.
Most academic national Presidential Scholars semifinalists are initially selected for consideration based on their SAT or ACT scores, including Wang.
The semifinalists were selected from more than 5,200 nominees from the approximately 3.6 million eligible graduating seniors this year.
University of Idaho research symposium will be virtual
The public is invited to the University of Idaho’s 2020 Undergraduate Research Symposium on Monday. Because of COVID-19, the symposium will be in a virtual format.
Student presenters are from communities throughout the state. Posters explaining research projects will be viewable throughout the day. To view student posters, visit symposium.foragerone.com and select “University of Idaho” from the dropdown menu.
The annual symposium is hosted by UI’s Office of Undergraduate Research. It showcases research and scholarly work in all disciplines by UI undergraduates.
Foley Institute’s politics series continues online
A Washington State University’s Foley Institute online presentation at noon Tuesday will focus on why people hoard toilet paper, the pandemic and social connectedness.
Presenters Hans Hacker of Arkansas State University and William Blake of University of Maryland, Baltimore County, will discuss what panic buying of certain products like toilet paper during a pandemic can tell us about our relationship to our community. There will be a question and answer session on the subject.
The presentation can be viewed on the Foley Institute’s Youtube channel at bit.ly/2VR5Jv4.
UI fashion professor demonstrates sewing masks
The University of Idaho announced in a press release that social distancing is not enough to block COVID-19, and community members should protect the air they breathe by making masks.
Chelsey Lewallen, an apparel, textiles and design Instructor at UI, has created a video that shows you how to sew your own mask. She takes viewers step-by-step through the process and has included the pattern with the video. This is for a double-layered mask.
Residents can access the video at bit.ly/2yzIZI7
Moscow Chamber teams up to ‘Support Local Gems’
Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center joined U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, and the Idaho Department of Commerce to announce the creation of “Support Local Gems,” an all-day event today to support Idaho small businesses whose operations have been severely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The chamber invites residents to support their favorite local shops and restaurants by purchasing gift cards for future use or for loved ones; ordering take-out or delivery from local restaurants; writing a review online; posting on social media about a local business; or simply saying thank you.
If your organization or small business would like to get involved in the Support Local Gems initiative, email press@risch.senate.gov.
Moscow group encourages halt to bear baiting
In response to news that fresh grizzly bear tracks were confirmed about seven miles south of Grangeville, Moscow’s Friends of the Clearwater issued a letter to Idaho Fish and Game reminding them of the perils of bear baiting.
The group made a written request in 2019 to prohibit baiting in all units on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests that grizzlies may occupy following the confirmation of a grizzly bear earlier that summer.
Several conservation groups recently filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service to force the agency to prohibit baiting on national forest land because of the threat baiting poses to grizzlies returning to these wild ecosystems.
Pullman enrollment opens for kindergarten students
The Pullman School District reminds residents in the district it is time to enroll students for kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year. Families are encouraged to complete the enrollment process soon to help schools plan.
For more information and to enroll, visit PullmanSchools.org/enroll.