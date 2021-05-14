Annual Moscow safety fair canceled for second straight year
The board of directors for the Officer Newbill Kids Safety Fair announced Thursday the event is being canceled for the second straight year. The fair normally occurs on the first Saturday in June and provides families access to resources to better protect their children.
While many of our community members have been vaccinated and the COVID-19 virus numbers are improving, the board felt it necessary to cancel the fair out of an abundance of caution.
In other business, the board is working closely with the Moscow Police Department, Moscow School District and Safe Routes to School to offer free bike helmets at the middle and elementary schools the last two week of school. In addition to these partners, the Rotary Club of Moscow made financial contributions to assist in the purchase of more than 650 helmets.
To learn more, visit officernewbillkidssafetyfair.org
Palouse Pathways to have May, June workshops
Palouse Pathways has scheduled virtual college workshops for high school students. Both events will be conducted virtually via Zoom.
The workshops seek to provide support and guidance for students who may consider applying to highly selective colleges like Stanford, Harvard or Yale.
Representatives from a range of top schools will attend each meeting and will discuss their universities and what they are looking for in an application, according to a press release.
The release said they’ll also discuss financial aid and answer questions from attendees.
The first workshop will be 2:30-4 p.m. May 23 and will feature representatives from Yale, Dartmouth, Cal Tech, University of Chicago and others. The second event will be 3:30-5 p.m. June 19, and representatives from Brown University, Amherst College, Whitman College and Tulane University will be among those presenting.
Each workshop will be limited to 40 students and families. Those who wish to register to attend may do so at palousepathways@gmail.com/events.
WSU announces opening of new diagnostic laboratory
Washington State University hosted a virtual dedication ceremony Thursday to mark the opening of the Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory.
The school said in a press release the new laboratory’s completion marks a new era in diagnostic testing and disease surveillance.
The three-story, 61,000-square-foot facility is intended to support state efforts surrounding the early detection of disease and provides about four times the current research capacity and laboratory space at WSU, the release said. The diagnostic lab was previously located in the 15,000-square-foot southwest wing of Bustad Hall on WSU’s Pullman campus.
Demand for the lab’s testing services has grown by more than 250 percent since it was first established in 1974, including 3 million tests conducted in the last decade.
The lab has also aided in work related to the COVID-19 pandemic, assisting with global research efforts and testing for the disease in eastern Washington.
Pullman Fire Department warns public about cottonwood
The Pullman Fire Department is urging residents to dispose of cottonwood fluff around their homes to prevent the risk of fire.
“Cottonwood fluff is extremely combustible,” the fire department wrote on its Facebook page. It can build quickly into piles or drifts along fence lines, yards, and streets.”
People are urged to avoid discarding cigarettes, lighting recreational fires or doing any activity that might ignite it.
If there is an accumulation of cottonwood fluff, the department recommends disposing of it. Wetting it down makes it easier to rake and place into a bag.