Latah County officials remind residents to avoid gatherings, traveling
Latah County officials are reminding residents to follow state and local guidance for self-isolating and not gather in groups of any form because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a county news release.
Because many gatherings are continuing to occur throughout Latah County, the Latah County Emergency Operations Center is strongly discouraging anyone from holding or attending any in-person gatherings, the release stated.
Gov. Brad Little’s order specifically directs that “all people in Idaho shall immediately cease hosting or participating in all public and private gatherings and multiperson activities for social, spiritual and recreational purposes, regardless of the number of people involved.”
The release said the county asks that residents remind everyone that they have a deep personal responsibility to take actions to reduce the spread of the virus. A single infected person, who may not know he or she is infected can, in turn, infect as many people as they come in contact with. In other parts of the country and world, large gatherings have spurred widespread community transmission, the release said.
Yard waste dropoff at Moscow Recycling Center reopens
The yard waste dropoff behind the Moscow Recycling Center on Almon Street is open again, according to a Latah Sanitation Inc. news release.
It was closed in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, the release said, but it reopened because it does not require hands-on transactions at the scale.
All LSI administrative offices will remain open but are closed to the public. For assistance, call (208) 882-5724 or email customerservice@latahsanitation.com.
The LSI Transfer Station is open only to essential commercial self-hauls, the release said. The Moscow Recycling Center 24/7 recycling drop-off is closed to the public, rural recycling collection stations are closed and rural brush collection stations are only available at bulky waste sites on designated Saturdays.
LSI is operating the same routes and schedules as usual for curbside solid waste collection and curbside recycling collection, the release said.
Bulky waste collection events in rural Latah County will remain open, including at the Transfer Station. Brush will be collected at bulky waste sites.
Latah County Library to have online community chat
The Latah County Library District has invited community members to join in the new online Stay Home Social Club — a free, informal Zoom chat.
The event will begin at 8 p.m. today. The goal of the event is to provide an opportunity for people to manage social isolation during the COVID-19 outbreak by connecting with each other online to discuss various topics.
The topic this week is pop culture, including podcasts, movies, television shows, books and more. To receive a meeting link, register using the form found at bit.ly/3aYN5aU. For more information contact Bailey Gillreath-Brown at baileyg@latahlibrary.org
University of Idaho offers new online Zoom classes
The University of Idaho Extension will offer a class on stress and finances over Zoom at 1 p.m. today in an hourlong workshop. Instructors will talk about the symptoms and sources of stress, the importance of controlling stress, some effective coping strategies for those stress events we can’t control and ways to lower financial stress.
Classes scheduled for Thursdays in the future will discuss safeguarding against an income drop, improving your credit score, couponing, retirement, medicare and other financial situations. All classes are scheduled at 1 p.m.
Email Karen Richel at krichel@uidaho.edu to register for any or all of these classes. She will send registered people Zoom links and materials. She is also accepting suggestions for workshop topics.
Pullman cancels several regular meetings
The regular meeting of the Pullman Historic Preservation Commission set for 7:30 p.m. April 13, the regular meeting of the Pullman Lodging Tax Advisory Committee set for 2 p.m. April 14 and the regular meeting of the Pullman Board of Adjustment set for 7:30 p.m. April 20 have all been canceled.
Commission and board meetings will adhere with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s directives for public meetings and gatherings. Many public buildings are closed to the public and many services have transferred from in-person to over the phone or by appointment.
For more information, visit www.pullman-wa.gov/.