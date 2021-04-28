Pets, children to parade Friday at Good Sam
The Good Samaritan Society – Moscow Village is inviting the public to a parade for children and pets scheduled for Friday at the facility on 640 N. Eisenhower St. In Moscow.
Participants can line up at 2:45 p.m. for the 3 p.m. parade for the residents of the facility. Social distancing and mask wearing will be required.
For more information, contact Tammie Poe at (208) 882-6560.
Palouse Prairie Charter School has openings on board of directors
Palouse Prairie Charter School, a public school located in Moscow, is seeking four candidates to serve on the school’s board of directors.
For information, contact Jeff Lonneker at jlonneker@palouseprairieschool.org or call the school office at (208) 882-3684.
Colfax Library event will feature a ‘Star Wars’ theme
The Colfax Library will celebrate Tuesday with all things “Star Wars” with a “May the 4th Be With You” celebration.
Children, tweens and teens can pick up a free activity kit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The kits are filled with “Star Wars” art projects, STEM challenges and galactic-themed games. The number of kits are limited.
For more on the event and the library, visit whitco.lib.wa.us or call (877) 733-3375.