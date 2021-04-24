Motor-In Moscow Farmers Market moves downtown
The traditional Motor-In Moscow Farmers Market will start next week, with the weekly ordering period beginning Tuesday. Like last season, the online store will be open each week from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Thursday.
Starting May 1, orders will be distributed 8 to 10 a.m. Saturdays in downtown Moscow.
Customers with vehicles using this curbside service may enter the second bay of the Jackson Street parking lot for contactless pickup. Staff and volunteers will be on site to direct vehicles and distribute orders. Individuals will be allowed to pick up orders via walk-up or bicycles.
Customers may shop from participating vendors at www.localline.ca/motor-in-moscow-farmers-market.
For additional information regarding the Motor-In Moscow Farmers Market, visit www.ci.moscow.id.us/824/Motor-In-Moscow-Farmers-Market or www.facebook.com/MoscowFarmersMarket.
Genesee to receive $3.5 million loan to improve water system
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday it will provide a $3.5 million loan to the city of Genesee to improve significant water system deficiencies.
The financing will be used to drill two new wells, replace undersized and aging water lines throughout the city, install eight new fire hydrants and replace 10 valves on existing fire hydrants.
Ribbons, climate change the focus of Moscow art installation
An interactive art installation is scheduled from 3-7 p.m. today at Friendship Square in Moscow.
Organizers of “What do you love, and hope to never lose to Climate Change?” invite residents to write answers to the question on ribbons which will be displayed at the installation.
In addition to the art installation, local organizations will be on hand to provide information about climate change. Masks and social distancing will be maintained at the event, which is part of the national Climate Ribbons initiative and sponsored locally by the Citizens’ Climate Lobby.