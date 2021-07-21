Disability Action Center NW will have a free public party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Mountain View Park in Moscow. The event will celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act being signed into law.
The event will feature a resource fair, wheelchair obstacle course, door prizes, kites and a free barbecue lunch. In addition, free food boxes for the food insecure will be available for distribution and a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be hosted by CHAS.
Disability Action Center NW will present the Tom McTevia Memorial Award to Pullman Community Gardens at Koppel Farm at 11 a.m. The award, for work done to make the farm more accessible, will be accepted on behalf of the Koppel Farm by Tim Paulitz.
Crazy Days event scheduled in Pullman
Businesses in downtown Pullman will participate in a Crazy Days event Thursday through Saturday. Businesses will feature sidewalk sales and promotions.
Many businesses also will extend Thursday operating hours to coincide with the Pullman Chamber of Commerce’s Music on Main series, to feature local band Soulstice 6-8 p.m. in Pine Street Plaza. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
Local libraries earn funding through rescue act
The Idaho Commission for Libraries recently announced the distribution of $1.8 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to 48 Idaho libraries.
A competitive grant process was utilized to award the funding, which was granted through the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Included among the recipients were the Latah County Library District and the University of Idaho Library. In total, 74 Idaho libraries applied for the funds.
Beer, music festival scheduled for July 31 at Latah County Fairgrounds
Local breweries have teamed up with Rural Roots to have a local beer, music and food festival 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 31. The event will be on the lawn at the Latah County Fairgrounds at 1021 Harold St. in Moscow.
Breweries participating include Moscow Brewing Company, Hunga Dunga, Rants and Raves, Shattuck Brewing and Hardware Brewing Company. Each will provide 4-ounce pours of hand-crafted seasonal releases.
Food will be provided by Rants and Raves and Three Sisters Catering. Musical headliner, ColdRail Blues Band, will play from 8-10 p.m. The Kristie Project will play from 6-8 p.m. with Rebecca Lewis opening from 4-6 p.m.
General entry to the event is free. Tickets for the beer garden are $15 and include an event pint glass and four tastings. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite, and at the site the day of the event. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
Rural Roots is an Idaho-based nonprofit with the mission to support and enhance sustainable and organic agriculture and local food networks in Idaho and the Inland Northwest. Learn more: www.ruralroots.org
For more information, to sponsor, volunteer or participate, contact latejulyfest@gmail.com or (208) 874-3092.
Food distribution scheduled for Tuesday in Moscow
The Idaho Foodbank and volunteers from the United Way of Moscow/Latah County will distribute food boxes July 26 at the corner of Mountain View Road and Joseph Street in Moscow.
Food will be distributed from 10 a.m. until all the food is gone. These boxes contain a variety of dairy, precooked meat and produce items. The food is free and no documentation or eligibility requirements are required.
For more Information, go to idahofoodbank.org/northcentral or call (208) 746-2288.