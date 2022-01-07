Local Briefs

Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Windy. Rain...mixing with snow for the afternoon. High near 40F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.