Local Briefs

Taruscio receives certification to help expand PEP resources
Gina Taruscio, executive director of Partnership for Economic Prosperity received the National Professional Community and Economic Developer certification.
The certification expands the resources available and brings new levels of expertise to the area, Taruscio said in a news release.
“We are pleased to have Gina gain this important certification, and PEP is taking positive steps to successfully help local businesses, employees, and our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond,” said Dan Ewart, board president of the Partnership for Economic Prosperity.
The Partnership for Economic Prosperity is Latah County’s economic development partnership between the city of Moscow, Latah County, the University of Idaho, Avista and other partners.
Hospital moves aheadwith Epic implementation
The Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to continue implementing Epic, a medical record system for the hospital and its network clinics. Epic is expected to be live for patients and providers by March 2023 for the hospital and network clinics, according to a news release from the hospital.
Epic, according to the release, is used by 77% of Washington hospitals and 59% of hospitals nationwide. This move is part of a 2017 initiative to have one medical record per patient, located in one place. The change to Epic will include implementing the program Workday, a cloud-based software which supports operations, financial management and payroll.
Deadline for national STEM challenge Wednesday
The third annual eCYBERMISSION, a national competition for students grades 6-9 is Wednesday. The Idaho STEM Action Center is partnering with the U.S. Army Educational Outreach Program and the National Science Teachers Association to bring the competition to Idaho. Participants are challenged to explore how STEM applies to the world while working together to solve problems in their community.
Students can form groups of two to four, and mixed grade teams are allowed but have to compete at the highest grade level represented in the team. Team advisors must be at least 21 and can register more than one team. The Idaho STEM Action Center will award monetary prizes to be administered through the school or organization. For more information and to register, visit stem.idaho.gov/ecybermission.
Idaho Commission on the Arts grants closing soon
The Idaho Commission on the Arts has opened grant applications for artists and art organizations and educators. Applications are due Jan. 31.
There are six grants open: entry track, public programs in the arts, arts education projects, traditional arts apprenticeships, fellowships in visual arts and fellowships in folk and traditional arts.
The grants cover art education in kindergarten through high school, recognizing artists for their work and public programs. For more information or to apply visit arts.idaho.gov/grants/ or call (208) 334-2119.