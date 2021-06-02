The Pullman Police Department arrested a 26-year-old man Friday on C Street who allegedly burglarized an apartment after messaging the victim on Snapchat.
According to Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth, the victim called the police after he received a Snapchat message from Miles Stohler that made him suspect Stohler broke into his C Street apartment.
The victim came home and found Stohler in his apartment. He wrestled with Stohler in an attempt to keep him there for the police, but Stohler ran away.
Police found Stohler in a nearby apartment. After searching his car, police found the victim’s missing 65-inch flatscreen TV, an Xbox 1, an Xbox controller and clothes.
Stohler was booked into Whitman County jail on charges of first-degree burglary, possession of stolen property and second-degree malicious mischief.
---
Moscow’s woman to receive Idaho Humanities Council honor
The Idaho Humanities Council announced that Moscow’s Mary Reed will receive the 2020 Outstanding Achievement in the Humanities award
The group’s highest honor is awarded annually to recognize a high achievement that fosters greater understanding or appreciation of the humanities. Each recipient will be honored in a ceremony in their respective hometowns over the summer.
Reed was honored for her lifelong commitment to Idaho museums, her support of local history and her passion for the public humanities, the release said.
Reed served 23 years as the executive director of the Latah County Historical Society. Under her leadership, the historical society became one of the leading local historical societies in the West and she established a modern fundraising program, created a collections policy and led efforts to establish Latah Legacy, the society’s quarterly newsletter, the release said.
Reed also was instrumental in the resurrection of the Idaho Association of Museums and served as the organization’s president.