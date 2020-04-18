The College Hill Association, in cooperation with the Community Action Center and Dissmore’s IGA in Pullman, will start distributing more than 100 $20 gift cards, good for all purchases (except alcohol and tobacco) at Dissmore’s. The cards will be available free of charge at the action center’s food bank beginning Tuesday.
Dissmore’s has subsidized the donation by discounting each gift card by 10 percent, thus increasing the total number available to people especially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
For more information, contact Ashley Vaughan of the Community Action Center at (509) 334-9147.
Environmental group in Moscow continues planting
The restoration team at Moscow’s Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute is planting thousands of native plants at the institute’s restoration sites. The team is also potting young plants to replenish the stock of the John Crock Learning Nursery.
The crew is practicing social distancing and following protocols to keep everyone safe and healthy on the job.
Soon, PCEI will launch household volunteering opportunities to allow community members to help PCEI outside with physical distancing.
Innovia Foundation donates thousands to local organizations
The Innovia Foundation has raised more than $1.7 million in funds for eastern Washington and north Idaho organizations. The COVID-19 Response and Recovery Funds are hosted at Innovia Foundation in partnership with other eastern Washington and north Idaho organizations.
Alternatives to Violence on the Palouse received $3,000 for hotel vouchers for domestic violence victims, while Family Promise of the Palouse received $2,000 for childcare scholarships for low-income families impacted by the pandemic. The Vandal Food Pantry received $6,000 to distribute packaged meals, and Whitman County’s Community Action Center received $15,000 for their perishable food supply.
Palouse Food Pantry to distribute by delivery Wednesday
Palouse Food Pantry’s distribution day will be Wednesday. Because of COVID-19, the pantry will distribute by delivery this month.
For more information, visit the organization’s Facebook page or call the pantry at (509) 595-3048. The pantry’s goal is to make sure no one goes hungry and that all are safe from the virus.