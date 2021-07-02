The Pullman City Council will have a special meeting 3 p.m. today to discuss possibly banning fireworks within the city limits.
The agenda for the virtual meeting lists a discussion and potential action on “revoking licenses and or permits for the sale of retail fireworks and public display of fireworks in the city limits of Pullman.”
The council may also take emergency action to ban the discharge of fireworks in the city.
The meeting can be viewed on the City of Pullman YouTube channel. People can also listen to the meeting by calling (855) 200-4555.
Moscow will not ban personal fireworks
The City of Moscow announced it will not ban the use of personal nonaerial fireworks this weekend.
In a news release Thursday, the city announced that officials “have not reached the level of risk requiring a ban on the personal use of the non-aerial fireworks that are permissible under Idaho Code, and to focus on education and encouragement to be a responsible citizen and utilize safe practices.”
Moscow Fire Chief Brian Nickerson anticipates the fire danger level will be lower because of the rainfall early Thursday morning and the lower temperatures.
The contributing factors that determine the threat level include temperature, wind, humidity and fuel moisture.
Aerial fireworks are illegal in the State of Idaho, and create the biggest risk for fire. Use of illegal fireworks is a misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail. Altering fireworks is an infraction and punishable by a fine of $100.
Lane closed on Styner Road in Moscow
The northbound lane of Styner Road from U.S. 95 to Hawthorne Drive will be closed today and Saturday.
Delays at the intersection should be expected, the City of Moscow announced.
These improvements will allow for redundancy for lift station operations and will provide additional capacity for future development.
Resident can help Legion post with flag effort
American Legion Post 6 of Moscow will erect flags throughout Moscow’s downtown and along the Pullman Road for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Those wishing to help with the effort can join post members at 6:30 a.m. Saturday at the Legion cabin at 317 S. Howard St. in Moscow. Putting up the flags will take less than an hour.
The group will remove flags at 6:30 a.m. Monday, and volunteers can help with that effort as well.