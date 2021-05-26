Because of route updates, all recycling in the city of Moscow will be collected on the same bi-weekly basis, according to an email from Josh Lunt, Moscow Recycling facility manager. The new collection schedule started Monday. This is a collection week for all Moscow residents.
Collection was previously run on a bi-weekly basis known as Green Week and White Week. It will consolidate collection to only occur on White Week, so only those who were collected on Green Week will be affected. Only the collection week is changing, not the collection day.
Lunt said garbage collection might be delayed a little because of the change but still will be collected on the same day. He said garbage bins should still be placed outside by 7 a.m.
Lunt asked residents to remember, “Arrows out, wheels in, three feet area around the bin.”
For questions, call (208) 882-5724.
Pullman needs input for biking, walking master plan
Pullman city employees will be asking the public for input on the city’s upcoming bicycle and pedestrian master plan.
Employees will be at community events and popular biking and walking locations during June to engage with the community. They want to know what issues people come across while walking and biking through Pullman.
The city will use this information to guide Pullman’s investments in projects to make Pullman a safer, more comfortable place for walking and biking.
People can also take a survey at bit.ly/3sNhMrK.
Pullman Police, WSU collaboration earns award
A collaboration between the Pullman Police Department and Washington State University has earned recognition as a “smart cities” project.
Smart Cities Connect has recognized the Research Fellowship Program as one of the top 50 “innovative and influential projects on an international scale,” according to a Pullman Police Department news release.
The Research Fellowship Program is a joint venture between Pullman and David Makin of the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at WSU. The collaboration allows the police to leverage research expertise while allowing a doctoral student to work on applied research projects.
The fellowship led to a number of benefits for Pullman police, including a cost-benefit analysis of a new municipal court, a needs assessment related to implementation of a traffic camera system, a grant proposal to the National Institute of Justice to examine the use and effectiveness of deescalation within police-citizen interactions and a proposal to improve officer safety and wellness.