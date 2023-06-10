Driving detour suggested for Snake River Family Festival
Organizers of the Snake River Family Festival, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Boyer Park and Marina suggest taking an alternate driving route. Due to construction, a portion of Almota Road between Union Flat Road and Klaus Road is closed.
For those traveling from Pullman the closure can be missed by taking South Grand Street to Highway 195, turn left onto 194/Old Wawawai Road and left onto Almota Road and down to the park.
For those traveling from Colfax the suggested detour is to take Hamilton Hill Road and Washington 194 West.
Garfield Library to have children’s confidence workshop
Inspired Martial Arts in Pullman and the Garfield Library will have a children’s confidence workshop at 12:30 p.m. Friday. The workshop will give participants skills for bully prevention, stranger danger and self defense.
Inspired Martial Arts is owned by Jacob and Melanie Blauer who moved to Pullman in 2021 from Meridian. For more information about upcoming summer reading events and the workshop contact Sarah Anderson at (509) 635-1490 or by email at garfield@whitcolib.org.
Latah County Independence Day Parade registration open
The Latah County Independence Day Parade, managed by Elmore Enterprises LLC, will return at 10 a.m. July 4 on Main Street in Moscow. Floats are open to anyone interested and registration can be done online at latah4thofjulyparade.com until June 26. The theme is American Heritage.
For children there will be a Flags and Wheels parade for bikes, wagons and strollers. No motorized vehicles will be allowed for this section. The theme for the children’s event is Stars and Stripes and only American flags will be permitted. All children younger than 8 and must have a guardian present with them. The complete list of rules is available online at latah4thofjulyparade.com.