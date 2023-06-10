Driving detour suggested for Snake River Family Festival

Organizers of the Snake River Family Festival, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Boyer Park and Marina suggest taking an alternate driving route. Due to construction, a portion of Almota Road between Union Flat Road and Klaus Road is closed.

For those traveling from Pullman the closure can be missed by taking South Grand Street to Highway 195, turn left onto 194/Old Wawawai Road and left onto Almota Road and down to the park.

