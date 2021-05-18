Two Moscow churches and a campus ministry at the University of Idaho will sponsor a virtual panel discussion Wednesday on the Christian roots of antisemitism and the ways in which people of faith can respond to it.
The Zoom seminar will begin at noon and is open to the public with advance registration. Panelists will be Rabbi Tamar Malino, rabbi of Temple Beth Shalom in Spokane, and Kurt Queller, a recently retired faculty member at the University of Idaho and a scholar of the Gospel of Mark. Tracy Simmons, executive director of Spokane Faith and Values, will moderate the discussion.
The panel is prompted in part by vandalism at the Temple Beth Shalom and the Holocaust Memorial in Spokane earlier this year. Emmanuel Lutheran Church and St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, both of Moscow, are joining with the Lutheran Campus Ministry at the UI to organize the panel.
The seminar requires advance registration at this link: bit.ly/3hzdFxh. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Residents encouraged to ride bikes to work Friday
The City of Moscow, the Moscow Pathways Commission and Bike for Life are inviting residents to ride bikes to work Friday in celebration of Bike Month.
Cyclists can stop by the corner of Sixth and Main streets from 7-9 a.m. for free stickers and updated maps of the city’s pathways system. Officials will also be taking feedback regarding the system.
For information, contact David Schott at (208) 883-7098 or dschott@ci.moscow.id.us.
Kreikemeier named to library board of trustees
The Whitman County Commissioners recently appointed Sue Kreikemeier to fill Position 2 on the Whitman County Library Board of Trustees. She joins Heather Lustig, Suzanne Schmick, Steve Balzarini and Ronda Penwell on the library board.
Kreikemeier recently retired from Boost Collaborative after 27 years as a program director for the Children and Family Support Services program. She brings a strong understanding of the value of the early childhood development programs and services that WCL provides for families across the county.
The library board meeting is set for 4 p.m. today and the public is welcome to join by Zoom. For login information, contact Kylie Fullmer at (509) 397-4366 or kylie@whitco.lib.wa.us.
Plant sale Saturday at Koppel Farm in Pullman
A plant sale is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Koppel Farm Community Garden in Pullman.
Masks and social distancing will be required at the sale, according to organizers. The sale will raise money for projects at the garden.
For more on the sale, the gardens and how to donate to the cause, visit sites.google.com/site/koppelfarm/ or email koppelgardens@gmail.com.
Free food to be distributed Friday in Moscow
The Idaho Foodbank and volunteers from the Moscow/Latah County United Way will distribute food courtesy of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “Farmers to Families Food Box” program at 10 a.m. Friday on the corner of Mountain View Road and Joseph Street in Moscow.
The food boxes will contain a variety of dairy, pre-cooked meat and produce. The food is free and no documentation or eligibility is required. For more information, go to idahofoodbank.org/northcentral or call (208) 746-2288.