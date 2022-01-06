Supreme Court ‘shadow docket’ presentation Wednesday
The League of Women Voters of Moscow will have a presentation on the U.S. Supreme Court’s “shadow docket” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. Login information can be found on the League of Women Voters website at lwv.org/idaho/moscow.
The presentation will be led by Richard Seamon, the Margaret Schimke Distinguished Professor of Law at the University of Idaho College of Law. He has worked at the law school since 2004 and has written a book on the U.S. Supreme Court as well as presented oral arguments in 15 cases before the court.
Avenues for Hope effort results in almost $200K for local nonprofits
The 2021 Avenues for Hope fundraising campaign helped area nonprofits raise almost $200,000 during a 23-day span Dec. 8-31.
Family Promise of the Palouse raised $103,286, Sojourners’ Alliance raised $40,227, Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse raised $33,3005, Palouse Habitat for Humanity raised $10,550 and Moscow Affordable Housing Trust raised $10,170.
Statewide results can be found at avenuesforhope.org.
First responder training available Jan. 13
A free training for first responders to learn techniques for working with visually impaired or blind people will be presented Jan. 13 in Clarkston.
The training will last approximately 45 minutes and will take place at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Asotin County Fire District at 2377 Appleside Blvd. Reservations are encouraged by emailing courageouskidsclimbing@gmail.com.
Caleb Hyndman, 14, of Lewiston, will explain how to better interact with people who are blind. The Disability Action Center Northwest will also have training materials available, including Deaf Driver visor cards that will be given out free to those who are hearing impaired.
The program is sponsored by The Isaac Foundation of Spokane and Courageous Kids Climbing of McCall. All firefighters, emergency responders and others are welcome to attend.