Firefighters responded to a small wildfire ignited by sparks from an Avista power pole Friday morning near Bishop Boulevard.
According to a Pullman Fire Department news release, the sparks came from a fuse on the pole and ignited the dry grass and a nearby tree at Latah Street and Bishop Boulevard.
Pullman and Whitman County Rural District 12 firefighters kept the wildfire confined to a small area away from a Mayflower moving van parked nearby. Avista crews shut down power at the scene to protect the firefighters.
Avista also handled a power outage in the area that briefly affected the downtown.
Car show, battle of bands today in Moscow
A battle of the bands event and classic car show is scheduled from 4-8 p.m. today at the Eastside Marketplace in Moscow.
A series of local rock, folk, and blues bands will compete for the chance to win $500. Attendees can purchase tickets at the event to vote for their favorite band with all proceeds benefiting Palouse Cares, a local nonprofit dedicated to feeding, educating, caring for and supporting children.
For more on the event, check the Eastside Marketplace facebook page at facebook.com/eastsidemarketplace.
Moscow food distribution set for Monday
A food distribution for those in need is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday on the corner of Mountain View Road and Joseph Street in Moscow.
The Idaho Food Bank and United Way of Moscow/Latah County are managing the event. This food is free and no documentation or eligibility is required. The food boxes for distribution contain a variety of dairy, precooked meat and dairy items.
For more information on this event, visit idahofoodbank.org/northcentral or call (208) 746-2288.
Annual Howling at the Hamilton set for Sept. 12
Humane Society of the Palouse has partnered with the Moscow Parks and Rec Department to host the 14th annual Howling at Hamilton from 1-6 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center, 830 N. Mountain View Road in Moscow.
With the pool closed to humans for the summer, the event allows dogs to take over the facility. Only dogs are allowed to swim during the event. The cost is $15 per dog, and each dog must be accompanied by at least one person. Tickets can be purchased online through Eventbrite, or purchased on site at the event.
All proceeds from Howling at Hamilton will go directly to the Humane Society of the Palouse to help cover the costs of food, medical care, cleaning supplies, and more used to provide care for homeless pets.
In other news, the Humane Society of the Palouse is participating in the national Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign to encourage pet adoptions from local animal shelters and humane societies. Humane Society of the Palouse will offer fully waived and half-priced adoption fees Monday through Saturday. The shelter, located at 2019 East White Ave. in Moscow, will be open to the public from 1-5 p.m. for the duration of the event.
Also, beginning Monday, the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center will transition to back-to-school hours and will be closed weekdays. The pool will be open on weekends thereafter — Aug. 28 and 29 and Sept. 4, 5 and 6.
Stepping Stones announces grant opportunities
Moscow-based nonprofit Stepping Stones, which provides whole life services to individuals with disabilities, is accepting grant applications for its 2021-22 grant cycle. The grant application deadline is Sept. 30.
Grants will be awarded to individuals with developmental disabilities and not-for-profit organizations serving individuals with developmental disabilities who reside in Latah County and the surrounding area. Stepping Stones awarded $40,000 during last year’s grant process.
Applications will be evaluated on a variety of criteria, including the need demonstrated by the application, how well the request fits with the mission and purpose of Stepping Stones, the number of individuals served and other items.
Application forms and additional information are available at SteppingStonesMoscow.com, or contact Vicki Jahns at (208) 596-8280 or vickij@moscow.com.