Spike strips end high-speed pursuit in Whitman County; Albion man, 48, arrested
A 48-year-old Albion man was arrested on multiple charges and outstanding warrants after a high-speed pursuit Friday night in Whitman County, according to a Whitman County Sheriff’s Office news release.
At about 11:20 p.m., Sgt. Keith Cooper observed a vehicle traveling southbound through Colfax with an altered license plate and defective equipment. The vehicle was a newer model maroon Toyota Tundra but was bearing license plates that were registered to a 1985 blue Toyota pickup, the release said.
Cooper activated his emergency lights and initiated a traffic stop. But the driver failed to pull over and continued through town at increasing speeds without yielding to the deputy.
As the vehicle continued south out of Colfax and onto State Route 195, a passenger was observed jumping or being pushed from the car out the passenger door. The driver then continued southbound on State Route 195 at speeds of 85 to 100 mph for the next 15 miles.
Pullman police were in position to assist and were able to effectively deploy spike strips at the north Pullman bypass on 195. The driver, Shane Ellingsworth, eventually pulled to the side of the road on Davis Way near the Pullman city limits, with three of the four tires on his vehicle flattened by the spike strips.
Ellingsworth was initially taken into custody without incident for felony eluding, but it was learned Ellingsworth had a lengthy criminal history and outstanding warrants from the U.S. Marshals Service and the Department of Corrections for unlawful possession of a weapon and escape from custody.
A search of the vehicle Ellingsworth was driving also allegedly yielded more than 30 grams of methamphetamine, packaging material, scales and other paraphernalia.
Ellingsworth allegedly told officers at the time of his arrest he did not want to go back to prison, which is why he did not initially pull over. Ellingsworth’s criminal history that includes convictions for property crimes, drug possession and trafficking, illegal weapons and firearms possession.
The passenger who jumped from the vehicle was never located. Ellingsworth was booked into Whitman County Jail.
UI students named 2020 Goldwater Scholars
Two University of Idaho juniors, Isabell Strawn and Beth Hoots, have been named 2020 Goldwater Scholars.
Strawn, a biological engineering major from Moscow, said the scholarship will be used to continue her focus on water research. Strawn is part of a research team developing a polymer hydrogel biobead to protect bacteria from the environment, so the microorganisms can more efficiently degrade toxic chemicals.
Hoots, from West Linn, Ore., received the award for her work studying the health of Lake Coeur d’Alene. She is looking at the relationship between climate change and the maturation of certain flies that eat milfoil.
Each will receive a scholarship of as much as $7,500 awarded for the 2020-21 academic year through the Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation. The national scholarship program supports students interested in science, technology, engineering and math research careers.
Each scholar was selected from an estimated pool of more than 5,000 college sophomores and juniors and was one of the 461 nominated by their own academic institution to compete for the scholarships.