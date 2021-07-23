The Moscow Police Department is teaming up with the Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety and joining close to 60 law enforcement agencies statewide to put officers on the roads looking for aggressive drivers, according to a city of Moscow news release.
The effort comes in the middle of the 100 Deadliest Days on Idaho roads, when there is an increase in fatal crashes between Memorial Day and Labor Day. According to Office of Highway Safety preliminary data, 40 people have died in crashes in Idaho since Memorial Day weekend this year.
Aggressive driving is a contributing factor in half of all crashes in Idaho. It happens when a driver makes the choice to speed, follow another car too closely, run a red light or ignore a stop sign, weave in and out of traffic or not use turn signals. Today through Aug. 8, officers will dedicate patrols to enforcing Idaho’s speed limits.
Open-air performances of ‘Newsies’ Wednesday in Troy
The Troy Community Theatre will present the hit musical “Newsies” at open-air performances beginning Wednesday.
The show highlights the plight of New York City newsboys who decide to go on strike in 1899 after publisher Joseph Pulitzer sets new rules that make it harder for them to earn a living.
The production is being directed by Ricky Kimball, a recent graduate of the University of Idaho’s master’s of fine arts degree program in directing. The show’s co-director and choreographer, Abigail Raasch, of Troy, recently graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in modern dance. This is Raasch’s third time choreographing a Troy Community Theatre production
The nightly showings are 7 p.m. Wednesday then 8 p.m. Thursday through July 31 at the Troy City Park gazebo. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance at the Troy branch of Umpqua Bank or online at troycommunitytheatre.com. They will also be available at the gate. People are advised to bring their own chairs or blankets for seating and to be prepared for cool evening temperatures. Concessions will be for sale.
Rendezvous in the Park returns with one-day concert
After a hiatus last year because of COVID-19 restrictions, Rendezvous in the Park is set to return Saturday for a modified one-day event, with a variety of performances from local and regional musicians at East City Park in Moscow. The lineup features performances by Vinyl Skies, Rubber Band, Moscow Mules, Kirsti Project, Sultry Swines, Paradox, Solid Ghost, Izzy Burns, Hoodoo and The Intentions.
The concert will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the park’s permanent stage. Cost is $20 general admission and $10 for students age 13-18. Younger concert-goers are free.
There will be a selection of food and beverages for sale, as well beer and wine. Food vendors include Genie’s Catering Service, Open Range Food Truck and StoutKraut Food Truck. Alcoholic beverages will be provided by The Plant Bar and Grill.
More information and a full schedule of the events are available online at rendezvousinthepark.com.
Car wash Saturday to raise money for MHS music students
The Moscow Music Boosters and Moscow High School music students from the band, choir, and orchestra will be having a car wash Saturday to raise money for travel expenses.
The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Spence Hardware Rentals parking lot in Moscow. Suggested donation is $10-$20 per car.