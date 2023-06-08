Bill Chipman Trail to be sprayed for noxious weeds

The Bill Chipman Palouse Trail will be spot sprayed for noxious weeds Monday through June 18. During that time, the area will be clearly marked and times and days for spraying will be determined based on weather conditions. Those with a sensitivity to chemicals should be aware of the possible spraying. For additional information about the weed spraying contact the Whitman County Parks Department at (509) 397-6238.

Latah County 4-H summer program registration open

