Bill Chipman Trail to be sprayed for noxious weeds
The Bill Chipman Palouse Trail will be spot sprayed for noxious weeds Monday through June 18. During that time, the area will be clearly marked and times and days for spraying will be determined based on weather conditions. Those with a sensitivity to chemicals should be aware of the possible spraying. For additional information about the weed spraying contact the Whitman County Parks Department at (509) 397-6238.
Latah County 4-H summer program registration open
The Latah County 4-H summer program registration has opened for children in grades 3-5, The program is free and space is limited.
Adults and teens interested in assisting with the programs are welcome to attend. Programs include SPIKE Robotics, tough or tender beef, earth and air, dairy and eating the rainbow. Enrollment in 4-H is not required to register for a summer program and is open to all children in and out of the county.
Speech therapy question-answer session next week in Pullman
Pullman Regional Hospital’s Keri Jones will have a question-answer session about speech therapy at 5:30 p.m.Wednesday at Scusi Pasta, formerly Oak on Main, at 337 E Main St., Pullman. To reserve a spot at the event, visit pullmanregional.org/education-egagement.
Jones will discuss speech, language, voice, accent modification, cognitive and swallowing concerns. The session is free to attend and appetizers are provided at no cost. Jones has recently collaborated with the PRH Center for Learning and Innovation to create the Speech Sounds Visualized App and wrote a children’s book on enunciating “R” sounds.
Pullman streets to be resurfaced
Work to resurface Merman Drive and Westwood Drive in Pullman begins this week and is expected to be completed Oct. 13.
Motley-Motley Inc. will resurface Merman Drive from Terre View Drive to Westwood Drive. Crews will also resurface Westwood Drive from Merman Drive to Northwood Drive.
The project streets will be closed to through traffic in two phases during construction. Local residents will still be allowed access to the closed work areas, but should drive slowly and cautiously.